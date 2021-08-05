Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Supreme court wants KP schools rebuilt in six months

Thousands of schools destroyed in 2005 earthquake

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A man walks through collapsed mud houses after a massive earthquake in Balakot on 8 October 2005. PHOTO: AFP

The Supreme Court has ordered the reconstruction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools that were destroyed in the 2005 earthquake.

The court was hearing a suo moto case. It asked why schools haven’t been reconstructed despite billions being allocated.

Where schools have been rebuilt, they are not fully functional, the court said. It’s been 16 years since the earthquake, it said.

It seems that education is the lowest of the KP government’s priority, the court.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general tried to lay the blame on ERRA, the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority. The rehabilitation of earthquake affected areas is ERRA’s responsibility, he said.

The provincial government acquired control of these areas in February 2020, the advocate general said.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that it’s all about rolling the money.

The court asked the ERRA chairman to appear in person at the next hearing.

It rejected the KP government’s request for a year’s time.

KP bureaucracy is incompetent: chief justice

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed described the KP bureaucracy as incompetent.
Look at CM House, Governor House and bureaucrats’ houses, how wonderful they are, he said.

You would only realize if your roof were taken away, said the chief justice.

Justice Ahmed said that ACs and furniture should be removed from the bureaucrats’ houses.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam's legal case in 19...
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam’s legal case in 19 hours
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.