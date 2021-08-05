Supreme court wants KP schools rebuilt in six months

The Supreme Court has ordered the reconstruction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools that were destroyed in the 2005 earthquake.

The court was hearing a suo moto case. It asked why schools haven’t been reconstructed despite billions being allocated.

Where schools have been rebuilt, they are not fully functional, the court said. It’s been 16 years since the earthquake, it said.

It seems that education is the lowest of the KP government’s priority, the court.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general tried to lay the blame on ERRA, the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority. The rehabilitation of earthquake affected areas is ERRA’s responsibility, he said.

The provincial government acquired control of these areas in February 2020, the advocate general said.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that it’s all about rolling the money.

The court asked the ERRA chairman to appear in person at the next hearing.

It rejected the KP government’s request for a year’s time.

KP bureaucracy is incompetent: chief justice

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed described the KP bureaucracy as incompetent.

Look at CM House, Governor House and bureaucrats’ houses, how wonderful they are, he said.

You would only realize if your roof were taken away, said the chief justice.

Justice Ahmed said that ACs and furniture should be removed from the bureaucrats’ houses.