Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sugar price case: Authorities stopped from confiscating stock

Verdict was reserved last week

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP/File

The Lahore High Court stopped on Tuesday authorities from taking punitive actions against sugar mills owners for not selling sugar at the rate fixed by the government till the next hearing.

The verdict was reserved last week on the appeal of the mill owners to stop authorities from taking punitive action against them.

The court merged all the appeals with the main case. It also issued notices and sought replies from all the parties involved, including the Punjab government.

The sugar mills owners’ had also filed applications against the government’s decision to fix the price of sugar.

At the last hearing, the lawyer representing the mill owners said that the government wants to confiscate their stock. It will affect supplies, he said. We want an auditor to be appointed, the applicants’ lawyer said.

Justice Shahid Jameel had ordered that an agreed rate of sugar should be fixed after all mill owners weigh in, the lawyer said.

Despite the court’s order, we were not heard, he said.

The government has fixed the price of sugar at Rs89.50. It is impossible to sell sugar at this rate, said the mill owners’ lawyer.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court sugar price
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.