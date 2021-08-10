Sugar price case: Authorities stopped from confiscating stock

The Lahore High Court stopped on Tuesday authorities from taking punitive actions against sugar mills owners for not selling sugar at the rate fixed by the government till the next hearing.

The verdict was reserved last week on the appeal of the mill owners to stop authorities from taking punitive action against them.

The court merged all the appeals with the main case. It also issued notices and sought replies from all the parties involved, including the Punjab government.

The sugar mills owners’ had also filed applications against the government’s decision to fix the price of sugar.

At the last hearing, the lawyer representing the mill owners said that the government wants to confiscate their stock. It will affect supplies, he said. We want an auditor to be appointed, the applicants’ lawyer said.

Justice Shahid Jameel had ordered that an agreed rate of sugar should be fixed after all mill owners weigh in, the lawyer said.

Despite the court’s order, we were not heard, he said.

The government has fixed the price of sugar at Rs89.50. It is impossible to sell sugar at this rate, said the mill owners’ lawyer.