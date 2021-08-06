Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Students cheat on exams everywhere, not just in Sindh: minister

Saeed Ghani says assessments were conducted smoothly this year

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Students everywhere cheat on their exams, it's not just Sindh, former provincial education minister Saeed Ghani said Friday. Paper leaks and cheating on exams were normal even when I was back in school and college, he said during a Sindh Assembly session. Ghani pointed out that exams this year took place smoothly except for few complaints. "Some centres were changed at the last moment because of which the question papers reached the centres late." Last month, physics and mathematics solved examination papers of matric students leaked on social media minutes after the assessments started. Following this, the Sindh government imposed Section 144 outside examination centres across the province. Only candidates and staff with “valid admit cards” were allowed to enter the centres. Exams for students of classes nine and 10 began on July 5. Intermediate exams commenced on July 26. On Wednesday, the federal government decided to change its grading scheme for students. It was decided that the marks students receive on their electives, a proportionate of that will be applied to the compulsory subjects and they will be graded accordingly. Now, the country has decided to give 5% more exams to students on compulsory exams, for which physical exams were not held. “Research has shown that students receive more marks on their compulsory papers than electives,” Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced. Schools in Sindh will reopen with 50% from August 8. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
