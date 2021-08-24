Stalker husband murders wife after a fight in Multan

A man has been accused of murdering his wife and then taking his own life in Multan Tuesday.

The woman’s parents told the police that she had come to their place after the couple had a fight. They had been married for almost 10 years.

The main suspect, identified as Asad, had been stalking his wife after she left her house. He came to their house unannounced and opened fire at them.

Her mother shared that they had even filed a harassment case against him at the Lohari Gate police station. The woman had repeatedly told him that she doesn’t want to go back with him.

The police have moved the bodies to the hospital for their postmortem examination.

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.