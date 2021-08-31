Smart lockdown imposed in five Peshawar neighbourhoods

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has imposed a smart lockdown in five areas of Peshawar to curb the rising coronavirus metrics.

The entry and exit points of these localities will be sealed for two weeks starting August 31.

Faisal Colony

Hayatabad Phase IV

Faqeerabad

Zaryab Colony

Ejaz Abad

Shops, malls, and businesses in the localities will remain shut during these days. All gatherings, weddings, and ceremonies have been banned. Only essential services will remain open such as pharmacies, general stores, clinics, and hospitals. Not more than five people will be allowed to pray at a time.

Commissioner, assistant commissioners, and other police officers will be responsible for ensuring SOPs are strictly implemented.

Almost 70% of the new coronavirus cases reported in Peshawar are of the Delta variant. So far, only 20% population of Peshawar has been immunised against the novel coronavirus. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is, therefore, mulling on blocking SIM cards of unvaccinated people in the province.

Last month, the government launched its door-to-door vaccination campaign in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, and Khyber.

Delta variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, also known as the Indian variant, has spread to more than 70 countries. It was first detected in India in December 2020. It is highly transmissible and appears to be more severe.

The variant appears to cause severe symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss, and joint pain.

Other symptoms include skin rash, change in the colour of toes, sore throat, shortness of breath, as well as loss of smell, diarrhea, headache, and runny nose.

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same: