Six people killed after vehicle overturns in Attock

Two women and four men were killed after a speeding Suzuki van overturned near the Ghazi Interchange in Attock Saturday morning.

Nine people were injured, of whom two are said to be in critical condition. The bodies and the injured have been moved to the hospital.

The police have said that the vehicle overturned as the road had become slippery because of rain.

Research has found that the risk of having an accident on a rainy day increases with the length of the dry spell preceding it. If there has been constant rain for a period of time then the danger due to wet road conditions falls.

People are advised to drive cautiously and carefully to stay safe while driving on a slippery or wet road.

On March 2, two people were killed and three injured after a truck collided with a troller near Multan Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place due to speeding. “The truck driver lost control of the vehicle which led to the accident,” an official said. Due to rain earlier in the day, the roads had become slippery, he added.



