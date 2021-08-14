Saturday, August 14, 2021  | 4 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Six people killed after vehicle overturns in Attock

Nine people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Two women and four men were killed after a speeding Suzuki van overturned near the Ghazi Interchange in Attock Saturday morning.

Nine people were injured, of whom two are said to be in critical condition. The bodies and the injured have been moved to the hospital.

The police have said that the vehicle overturned as the road had become slippery because of rain.

Research has found that the risk of having an accident on a rainy day increases with the length of the dry spell preceding it. If there has been constant rain for a period of time then the danger due to wet road conditions falls.

People are advised to drive cautiously and carefully to stay safe while driving on a slippery or wet road.

On March 2, two people were killed and three injured after a truck collided with a troller near Multan Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place due to speeding. “The truck driver lost control of the vehicle which led to the accident,” an official said. Due to rain earlier in the day, the roads had become slippery, he added.


FaceBook WhatsApp
attock
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.