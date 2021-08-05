Six killed, dozens displaced in Gilgit-Baltistan monsoon rains: NDMA

Six people were killed, nine injured, and hundreds were displaced from their homes after monsoon rains lashed Gilgit-Baltistan last week, NDMA Chairperson General Akhter Nawaz Satti said Thursday.

“The region has received 88% more rainfall than normal this year, damaging fields and infrastructure,” he revealed. The third spell of monsoon rains in Gilgit-Baltistan ended on August 3.

The National Disaster Management Authority has rescued over 25 families so far. The rains have swept away houses and bridges in multiple areas of the region.

In a notification Thursday, the Authority announced to distribute 1,000 ration bags, 100 sleeping bags, and 50 camps among residents.

The Pakistan Army has set up medical camps across the region as well.

Earlier this week, the Gilgit-Baltistan government banned the entry of tourists in the region after hundreds were stuck on the roads because of landsliding at Babusar Top and the Karakoram Highway.

“To ensure the safety of these people, the government has decided to ban entry until the monsoon rains end,” it said, adding that officials at the Thor and Babusar check-posts have been instructed to not let anyone enter.

