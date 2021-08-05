Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Six killed, dozens displaced in Gilgit-Baltistan monsoon rains: NDMA

Region received 88% more rains this year

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Six people were killed, nine injured, and hundreds were displaced from their homes after monsoon rains lashed Gilgit-Baltistan last week, NDMA Chairperson General Akhter Nawaz Satti said Thursday. "The region has received 88% more rainfall than normal this year, damaging fields and infrastructure," he revealed. The third spell of monsoon rains in Gilgit-Baltistan ended on August 3. The National Disaster Management Authority has rescued over 25 families so far. The rains have swept away houses and bridges in multiple areas of the region. In a notification Thursday, the Authority announced to distribute 1,000 ration bags, 100 sleeping bags, and 50 camps among residents. The Pakistan Army has set up medical camps across the region as well. Earlier this week, the Gilgit-Baltistan government banned the entry of tourists in the region after hundreds were stuck on the roads because of landsliding at Babusar Top and the Karakoram Highway. “To ensure the safety of these people, the government has decided to ban entry until the monsoon rains end,” it said, adding that officials at the Thor and Babusar check-posts have been instructed to not let anyone enter. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Six people were killed, nine injured, and hundreds were displaced from their homes after monsoon rains lashed Gilgit-Baltistan last week, NDMA Chairperson General Akhter Nawaz Satti said Thursday.

“The region has received 88% more rainfall than normal this year, damaging fields and infrastructure,” he revealed. The third spell of monsoon rains in Gilgit-Baltistan ended on August 3.

The National Disaster Management Authority has rescued over 25 families so far. The rains have swept away houses and bridges in multiple areas of the region.

In a notification Thursday, the Authority announced to distribute 1,000 ration bags, 100 sleeping bags, and 50 camps among residents.

The Pakistan Army has set up medical camps across the region as well.

Earlier this week, the Gilgit-Baltistan government banned the entry of tourists in the region after hundreds were stuck on the roads because of landsliding at Babusar Top and the Karakoram Highway.

“To ensure the safety of these people, the government has decided to ban entry until the monsoon rains end,” it said, adding that officials at the Thor and Babusar check-posts have been instructed to not let anyone enter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
gilgit-baltistan monsoon rains
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Gilgit-Baltistan, GB tourists, GB ban on tourists, GB monsoon rains, GB floods, NDMA
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam's legal case in 19...
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam’s legal case in 19 hours
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.