Singer Mehdi Hasan’s son passes away

Legendary singer Mehdi Hasan’s son Asif Mehdi passed away Monday, according to his family.

Asif was ailing from severe diabetes for a while and was put on life support when his health further deteriorated last night.

His body has been sent back home from the hospital for final rites.

Asif was a tabla player and organised his father’s ensemble. He was the founder of the Mehdi Hassan Foundation, which provides support to revive classic singing in the country.

His father Mehdi Hassan was dubbed as the “Shehenshah-e-Ghazal” in Pakistan and India.

