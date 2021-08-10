Sindh wants NAB to return its ‘cut’ of black money

The Sindh Cabinet will be urging the National Accountability Bureau to remit Rs1.59 billion deducted at source for 25 percent of the total funds it recovered through its Voluntary Return Scheme over the last 11 years.

In the last 11 years (2009-10 to 2020-21), NAB recovered Rs6,382,287,659 in voluntary returns and in other corruption cases from Sindh. It gave Sindh Rs4,786,671,308 and retained 25 percent or Rs1,595, 571,920.



Under Sector 25 of the NAB ordinance, NAB recovers embezzled public money and retains 25 percent of it to distribute to its officials as a reward for service and for the well-being of the department, the cabinet was told.



The Supreme Court had in suo motu case No. 17 of 2016 and the Balochistan High Court had in Constitutional Petition No.1048 of 2014 expressed concern and issued directives for the money to be deposited in the public accounts of the federation and provinces.



The Supreme Court had already decided that NAB would deposit the amount. Given this, the cabinet decided to request NAB to return the money.