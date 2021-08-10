Sindh plans to tax bottled water

The Sindh cabinet has approved a levy of Re1 per litre from bottled water and beverage companies in line with a decision made by the Punjab government.



This and other major decisions were taken on Tuesday after Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the Cabinet at CM House on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, all the ministers, advisors, special assistants, and secretaries.

In November 2018, the Supreme Court had directed all provinces to impose a tax of Rs1 per litre on all beverage and bottled water companies extracting groundwater in Pakistan.

The decision in this regard was still pending because there was no legislation to decide the mechanism. It was being discussed if the tax should be applied on the basis of the amount of fresh water extracted from the ground or on the final product was being debated. Additionally, water tables are up in some areas while other areas face scarcity, which should be considered while making the policy were issues that caused the delay.

Different industrial units extract groundwater, some more than the others, including beverage companies, bottled water companies, and the textile sector to name but a few. Pakistan’s overall water market is estimated at Rs19 billion to Rs20 billion, an official source said. Under the current regime, companies pay 25% of the value of sales tax charged on a water bottle, which comes to around 25 paisa.

Deceased Quota

The law department presented a proposal for the criteria of eligibility for recruitment under a deceased quota. This is for the legal heirs of government employees who die during service.

The deceased quota will be effective from September 2, 2002. The employee who died prior to September 2, 2002 will not be covered.

If the children are minors or the spouse is not willing to apply for a job under the quota then the legal heir should inform the department within two years of the death if the child will apply within three months after turning 18 years old.

The cabinet approved the policy and the chief minister asked the finance department to work out a scheme to continue a lump sum or monthly package for the family of the deceased till what would have been their age of retirement.