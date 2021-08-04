Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh to reshuffle the provincial cabinet

Five special assistants to be appointed

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Photo: Courtesy CM House/ Twitter

The Sindh has decided to shuffle the provincial cabinet with the oath-taking ceremony set to take place on August 5.

The ceremony will be conducted by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Zia Abbas Shah, and Muhammad Sajid Jhokio will take oath as ministers, while Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi and Manzoor Wassan will be appointed advisers.

Five special assistants will also be added while three cabinet members will be relieved from their respective duties.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah will replace Saeed Ghani as education minister, while Nasir Shah is expected to be removed as information minister. Sohail Anwar Siyal, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, and Nisar Khuhro will also step down.

Shoro and Zia are set to be handed the responsibility for the Irrigation Department and Works and Services Department, respectively. Jhokio will be made the minister for Social Welfare.

Wassan will be appointed adviser for the Agriculture Department.

Liaquat Askani (Kachhi Abadis), Tanzila Qambrani (IT), Fayyaz Butt, Arbab Lutfullah (Ushr and Zakat), Rasool Bux Chandio, and Giyan Chand Essrani will be appointed special assistants.

Qasim Naveed Qamar will be handed the duties as special assistant for the Board of Investment, while Taimur Talpur will be made responsible for the Forests Department. Ismail Rahu will oversee the affairs of the University Board.

