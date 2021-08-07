Sindh to lift partial lockdown on August 9: NCOC

Sindh to lift lockdown on August 9

Strict SOP implementation in Karachi, Hyderabad

Decision on schools, exams to be taken in next meeting

The partial lockdown in Sindh, imposed from July 31 to August 8, will be lifted on August 9, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Saturday.

The Sindh government has been told to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in Karachi, Hyderabad, and 11 other cities in the province.

The decision was taken in a joint meeting of the Sindh Covid-19 Taskforce and NCOC. Planning Minister Asad Umar, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were a part of it.

The forum lauded the provincial government’s efforts of curbing the deadly virus. The Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi fell from 24.2% to 21.4% this week.

A decision regarding schools and resumption of remaining matric and inter exams Sindh will be discussed at the next meeting.

Karachi lockdown

On July 30, the Sindh government imposed new restrictions in Karachi, along with other big cities in the province.

Small-scale public transport will stay open to facilitate people going for Covid-19 vaccination.

Large-scale transport will operate with some restrictions.

Grocery stores, meat shops, and milk shops will stay open till 6pm.

Pharmacies and medical facilities will be open 24/7.

Cabinet meeting and assembly sessions to be moved online.

Offices to call in minimum staffers.

Ports to remain open.

Utility, food, and pharmaceutical companies to stay open.

Only deliveries allowed for restaurants, takeaways banned.

Movement of media persons allowed but they will have to wear masks.

Schools closed, exams postponed.

Fourth Covid-19 wave

The number of coronavirus cases in big cities across the country is increasing, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

Approximately 67% positive cases were reported from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Hyderabad.

In Sindh, high flow oxygen occupancy reached 80%. In Karachi, 1,195 patients were in critical care on August 6 and within two days their number increased to 1,210.



Karachi reports 79% of the positive cases in Sindh

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 165 beds have been added to Karachi’s critical care system.

The NCOC revealed hospitals across Pakistan were under pressure. This week, 562 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.

Sindh – 176 patients

Punjab – 159 patients

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 175 patients

Islamabad – 36 patients

Azad Jammu and Kashmir – 13 patients

Balochistan – 4 patients

On average, over 500 patients are being admitted to hospitals every day. Of these, 70% to 80% of patients are in critical care.

