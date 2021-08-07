Sindh to lift partial lockdown on August 9: NCOC

Govt told to ensure strict SOP implementation in big cities
The partial lockdown in Sindh, imposed from July 31 to August 8, will be lifted on August 9, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Saturday.
The Sindh government has been told to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in Karachi, Hyderabad, and 11 other cities in the province.
The decision was taken in a joint meeting of the Sindh Covid-19 Taskforce and NCOC. Planning Minister Asad Umar, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were a part of it.
The forum lauded the provincial government’s efforts of curbing the deadly virus. The Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi fell from 24.2% to 21.4% this week.
A decision regarding schools and resumption of remaining matric and inter exams Sindh will be discussed at the next meeting.
On July 30, the Sindh government imposed new restrictions in Karachi, along with other big cities in the province.
The number of coronavirus cases in big cities across the country is increasing, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.
Approximately 67% positive cases were reported from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Hyderabad.
In Sindh, high flow oxygen occupancy reached 80%. In Karachi, 1,195 patients were in critical care on August 6 and within two days their number increased to 1,210.
Karachi reports 79% of the positive cases in Sindh
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 165 beds have been added to Karachi’s critical care system.
The NCOC revealed hospitals across Pakistan were under pressure. This week, 562 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.
On average, over 500 patients are being admitted to hospitals every day. Of these, 70% to 80% of patients are in critical care.