Monday, August 16, 2021  | 6 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday

Will review the coronavirus situation

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Sindh government will decide on Tuesday (August 17) when schools across the province will reopen, the provincial education minister said Monday. A meeting of the steering committee will be held in Karachi. It will be attended by representatives of all public and private educational institutions. Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah will head the meeting. The decision on reopening schools will be taken after overseeing the trend of coronavirus cases in the province. Recommendations have been taken from the interior ministry as well. On August 8, the Sindh government decided to keep schools closed till Muharram 10. Inter and matric exams, on the other hand, resumed on August 10. Educational institutions were expected to reopen on August 2 but the date has been postponed because of the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. All malls, public offices, shops, and markets have been closed in the province till August 8 because of the rise in coronavirus cases. Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance. Earlier this week, Pakistan decided to change its grading scheme for matric and inter students. The country had decided to hold exams on elective subjects only and not for compulsory subjects. It was decided that the marks students receive on their electives, a proportionate of that will be applied to the compulsory subjects and they will be graded accordingly. The rule will be applied to exams in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.
The Sindh government will decide on Tuesday (August 17) when schools across the province will reopen, the provincial education minister said Monday.

A meeting of the steering committee will be held in Karachi. It will be attended by representatives of all public and private educational institutions. Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah will head the meeting.

The decision on reopening schools will be taken after overseeing the trend of coronavirus cases in the province. Recommendations have been taken from the interior ministry as well.

On August 8, the Sindh government decided to keep schools closed till Muharram 10. Inter and matric exams, on the other hand, resumed on August 10.

Educational institutions were expected to reopen on August 2 but the date has been postponed because of the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. All malls, public offices, shops, and markets have been closed in the province till August 8 because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance.

Earlier this week, Pakistan decided to change its grading scheme for matric and inter students. The country had decided to hold exams on elective subjects only and not for compulsory subjects. It was decided that the marks students receive on their electives, a proportionate of that will be applied to the compulsory subjects and they will be graded accordingly.

The rule will be applied to exams in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.

 
