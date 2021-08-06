Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Sindh to benefit from four-year partnership with World Bank: CM

Murad Ali Shah, Bank’s officials discussed the framework online

Posted: Aug 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Sindh’s four-year partnership from 2022-26 with the World Bank will open more avenues for development and economic growth in the province, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said.

Shah met the Bank’s South Asia regional vice-president Mr Hartwig and country director Mr Najy Benhassine in an online meeting on Friday to discuss the framework of the partnership, said a press release by the provincial government.

The new partnership framework has five different sectors, including education, health, climate change, economic development and inclusive or participatory growth.

Shah told the officials the encroachments along the waterways of Karachi have been removed, affecting 6500 families. “The government has decided that the affected people would be allotted plots to construct the houses,” the statement quoted Shah as saying.

“I have appointed Murtaza Wahab as new KMC administrator and he would speed up all the World bank-aided projects in the city,” he said.

Shah urged the World Bank to award a development package for Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana as well to which its representatives agreed.  

“Development package for constructions of street roads, water supply, sewerage system, bus stands, beautification and such other facilities [were awarded],” the press release read.

It was agreed the provincial government would submit a concept paper for the development of different district headquarters followed by discussions and approvals would start.

The meeting was attended by a number of provincial cabinet members including irrigation minister Jam Khan Shoro, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah and KMC administrator Wahab.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

World Bank Sindh Murad Ali Shah KMC Murtaza Wahab
 

