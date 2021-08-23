Sindh schools to reopen from August 30

The Sindh government has announced that educational institutions will reopen in the province from August 30. However, teachers, students, and the staff will be allowed in only if they could produce vaccination certificate.

The announcement was made in response to a demonstration by private school owners, teachers, parents, and students on Monday.

Education Minister Sardar Shah said schools with 100 per cent vaccinated staff will open from August 30. He said only those children will be allowed inside whose parents submit their vaccination certificates.

Schools will open six days a week with 50 per cent attendance, according to the education minister.

On Saturday, the provincial government had announced that the educational institutions would remain close for an indefinite period to check the spread of Covid-19.

All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF), conglomerate of private school bodies, rebelled against the Sindh government’s decision to close schools for an indefinite period. On Sunday, they announced “outdoor classes” from August 23 (today).

The Sindh government, on the other hand, threatened action against schools if they defy government orders.

Private school’s owners said they were ready to face the risk of being arrested or having their schools sealed.

On Monday morning, the All Private Schools Management Association (APSMA) Sindh held a protest at the KDA Chowrangi (Intersection). A number of students, parents and teachers showed up.

A parent said that the future of their children was being ruined.

Speaking about online classes, a school principal said not every student could wrap their head around the process of online education. Referring to the fact that the government had allowed markets to open, he added that shopping malls cannot work better than schools under safety protocols.

Chairman APSMA Sindh Tariq Shah said that schools across the country were open except those located in Sindh.

He called on Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to visit schools and see for himself the Covid-related protocols being implemented successfully.