Wednesday, August 4, 2021
HOME > News

Sindh schools to remain closed till August 8

Province has imposed a partial lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Schools across Sindh will remain closed till August 8, the provincial education minister announced Wednesday.

The schools were expected to reopen on August 2 but the date has been postponed because of the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. All malls, public offices, shops, and markets have been closed in the province till August 8 because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

The decision to reopen the schools will be discussed on August 8, Saeed Ghani said.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance.

On Wednesday, Pakistan decided to change its grading scheme for matric and inter students. The country had decided to hold exams on elective subjects only and not for compulsory subjects. It was decided that the marks students receive on their electives, a proportionate of that will be applied to the compulsory subjects and they will be graded accordingly.

Now, the country has decided to give 5% more exams to students on compulsory exams, for which physical exams were not held. “Research has shown that students receive more marks on their compulsory papers than electives,” Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

The rule will be applied to exams in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.

He shared that schools will reopen with 50% attendance and all SOPs must be implemented. Sindh schools will reopen after August 8 because of the lockdown there.

Delta variant in Sindh

On July 13, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed that 18 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in the province this month.

The variant was detected in five members of a family in Karachi’s Lyari, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro has confirmed.

He said that the administration is trying to trace the people who have been in contact with the family. The Delta strain spreads faster than the local (Chinese) and Alpha (UK) strains. The Sindh government had released an advisory for the public on how to protect themselves.

Nine people who had been vaccinated against the coronavirus have been infected again.

Pakistan successfully achieved the target of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses per day, Planning Minister Asad Umar said Tuesday. The country achieved the target on Monday, said Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre on coronavirus.

