Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days

Decision on board exams expected tomorrow

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Schools across Sindh will remain closed for 10 more days.

The education minister is expected to hold a meeting with the university board chairman and other officials. An announcement on board examinations will be made soon.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah will brief the media about the decisions made during the meeting.

The schools were expected to reopen on August 2 but the date has been postponed because of the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. All malls, public offices, shops, and markets have been closed in the province till August 8 because of the rise in coronavirus cases. The decision to reopen the schools will be discussed on August 8, Saeed Ghani said.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance.

On Wednesday, Pakistan decided to change its grading scheme for matric and inter students. The country had decided to hold exams on elective subjects only and not for compulsory subjects. It was decided that the marks students receive on their electives, a proportionate of that will be applied to the compulsory subjects and they will be graded accordingly.

Now, the country has decided to give 5% more exams to students on compulsory exams, for which physical exams were not held. “Research has shown that students receive more marks on their compulsory papers than electives,” Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

The rule will be applied to exams in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.

He shared that schools will reopen with 50% attendance and all SOPs must be implemented. Sindh schools will reopen after August 8 because of the lockdown there.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
These vaccination centres in Karachi will run 24 hours
These vaccination centres in Karachi will run 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.