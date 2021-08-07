Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days

Schools across Sindh will remain closed for 10 more days.

The education minister is expected to hold a meeting with the university board chairman and other officials. An announcement on board examinations will be made soon.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah will brief the media about the decisions made during the meeting.

The schools were expected to reopen on August 2 but the date has been postponed because of the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. All malls, public offices, shops, and markets have been closed in the province till August 8 because of the rise in coronavirus cases. The decision to reopen the schools will be discussed on August 8, Saeed Ghani said.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance.

On Wednesday, Pakistan decided to change its grading scheme for matric and inter students. The country had decided to hold exams on elective subjects only and not for compulsory subjects. It was decided that the marks students receive on their electives, a proportionate of that will be applied to the compulsory subjects and they will be graded accordingly.

Now, the country has decided to give 5% more exams to students on compulsory exams, for which physical exams were not held. “Research has shown that students receive more marks on their compulsory papers than electives,” Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

The rule will be applied to exams in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.

He shared that schools will reopen with 50% attendance and all SOPs must be implemented. Sindh schools will reopen after August 8 because of the lockdown there.