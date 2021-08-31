Tuesday, August 31, 2021  | 22 Muharram, 1443
Sindh makes covid vaccination mandatory for matric, inter students

They will be immunised at schools, colleges

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for matriculation and intermediate students. The decision was taken on Tuesday after coronavirus cases in Sindh rose. Unvaccinated students won't be allowed inside campuses or sit for exams. The government will establish vaccination centres at schools, colleges and universities. A notification has been sent to all public and private school managements to make arrangements accordingly. Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that immunisation for students of and above the age of 17 years will begin from September 1. It is compulsory for students to get fully vaccinated by October 15. Read: Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance All teaching and non-teaching staff and people employed in the transportation of students have been instructed to get inoculated by September 30. SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that vaccination for students between 15 and 16 years will soon commence too. Students enrolled at universities abroad can get the vaccine required by the countries from special vaccination centres for Rs1,270. Schools across Sindh reopened on Monday. According to the NCOC, students will be called thrice a week at 50% attendance. Last month, Pakistan decided to change its grading scheme for matric and inter students. The country had decided to hold exams on elective subjects only and not for compulsory subjects. It was decided that the marks students receive on their electives, a proportionate of that will be applied to the compulsory subjects and they will be graded accordingly. The rule will be applied to exams in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.
COVID-19 schools
