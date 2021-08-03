Sindh lockdown: NADRA offices are open in Karachi

All National Database Registration Authority offices in Karachi will remain open during the lockdown in Sindh which will continue till August 8, Sunday.

The development was confirmed by NADRA Mega Centre Defence In-charge Abdullah Ahmed Shaikh.

He said that the authority is working as per the directives and guidelines of the NCOC.

The restrictions imposed by the Sindh government from July 31 to August 8 will not apply to NADRA’s facilitation centres as they follow the policies of the federal government.

All NADRA officers are open from 9am to 5pm while the mega centres in Karachi’s Defence, Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi in SITE Town are open around the clock.

There has been an unexpected flow of visitors at NADRA centres during the lockdown which is making it difficult to handle the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

People are visiting NADRA offices in large numbers because of the closure of government and private offices during the lockdown, he said, adding that many people are going to the authority’s centres to get their vaccination cards even though they can avail the facility online.

