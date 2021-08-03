Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh lockdown: NADRA offices are open in Karachi

Authority working under NCOC's guidelines

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

All National Database Registration Authority offices in Karachi will remain open during the lockdown in Sindh which will continue till August 8, Sunday.

The development was confirmed by NADRA Mega Centre Defence In-charge Abdullah Ahmed Shaikh.

He said that the authority is working as per the directives and guidelines of the NCOC.

The restrictions imposed by the Sindh government from July 31 to August 8 will not apply to NADRA’s facilitation centres as they follow the policies of the federal government.

All NADRA officers are open from 9am to 5pm while the mega centres in Karachi’s Defence, Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi in SITE Town are open around the clock.

There has been an unexpected flow of visitors at NADRA centres during the lockdown which is making it difficult to handle the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

People are visiting NADRA offices in large numbers because of the closure of government and private offices during the lockdown, he said, adding that many people are going to the authority’s centres to get their vaccination cards even though they can avail the facility online.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi nadra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.