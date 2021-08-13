Sindh has reported 24 blasphemy cases this year

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting on law and order has categorically told the provincial police that he would not tolerate crime against women, children, minorities, and cases of kidnapping for ransom and drug trafficking.

“This should be considered as guiding principles and be focused accordingly – however, I am establishing a separate unit to monitor crime situations at CM House, therefore crime rate must be seen coming down in all the police zones/regions of the province.”

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Adl IG Special Branch Ghulam Nabi Maher, Adl IG Karachi Yakoob Minhas, DIGs of all the police zones of the city and through video link Adl IG Hyderabad, Adl IG Sukkur, and their DIGs attended the meeting.

IG Mushtaq Maher briefing the chief minister said that from Jan 1 to August 5, 2021, no terrorism and targetted killings took place in the province, however, 1,035 murders, 103 extortion, and 118 cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported. He added that most of the kidnapping for ransom cases have taken place under honey traps.

IG said that 10,172 incidents of crime against persons, 31,107 property, 16,745 miscellaneous, 17,320 local and special law, 535 fatal and non-fatal, and 24 of blasphemy were reported.

The IG sharing monthly crime report of August 2021 with the chief minister disclosed that four cases of minorities were reported in the province, including one in the East Zone of Karachi, two in Mirpurkhas, and one in Sukkur.

Similarly, 73 cases of offence against women were reported, of them 24 in East, 18 in South and five in zones of Karachi, 10 in Hyderabad, six each in Sukkur and Larkana and three in Shaheed Benazirabad and one in Mirpurkhas regions.

As far as crimes against minors were concerned 19 cases were reported, including eight in East, seven in West and two in the South zone of Karachi and two in the Hyderabad region. Only six cases of extortion were reported; three in East, each one in South and West.

Mushtaq Maher told the chair that 44 cases of theft of contraband items such as petrol and diesel were reported, including 32 in Hyderabad, seven in Mirpurkhas and five in South Zone. He added that 244 cases of drugs were reported, including 59 in South, 66 East, and five in West zones of Karachi, 63 in Hyderabad, 19 in Larkana, 17 Mirpurkhas and 15 Sukkur.

Street crime in Karachi

The meeting was told that 14,816 cases of mobile snatching, 137 of four-wheelers snatching and 995 of four-wheeler theft, 2,635 of two-wheelers snatching and 28,784 of two-wheeler theft have been reported in the city.

Adl IG Karachi said that overall law and order situation was under control in the city, however, few incidents such as kidnapping and murder of minor girl Maham in Zaman Town, attack on Chinese national at Gulbai and looting of a cash van that resulted in the killing of two persons at FB Area were worth mentioning here.

Police conducted 960 encounters

The police conducted 960 encounters, in which 674 gangs were busted, 61 terrorists arrested/killed, and 9628 dacoits killed/arrested. The police recovered three LMG, 77 rifles, 94 SMG/Kalashnikovs, 368 shotguns, 110 grenades, and 5163 pistols.

The CM was told that the police raided 6,607 drug dens, recovered 7502 kg of charas, 198 kg of heroin, and 75.307 kg of ice and registered 8,561 FIRs and arrested 10,396 culprits.

The chief minister was told that Hyderabad Range was traditionally a low crime area, except Dadu district where violent incidents were being reported. On this, the chief minister said that there were some reports that illegal trade of gutka was on the increase in the Hyderabad region and the incident of Dodo Bheel and burning of the house of Shankar Malhi were intolerable.

He directed IG to convey his displeasure against the police officers of the Hyderabad region.

The meeting was told that 40 rape cases and 272 cases of kidnapping have been reported this year. The chief minister said that last year’s data showed that only 192 kidnapping cases were reported and why the kidnapping crime was increasing. The IG police said that most of the cases had taken place under honey trap.

The chief minister said that Sukkur and Larkana Ranges were showing rising crime trends. He cited the examples of Ajay Kumar Lalwani, a local journalist of the Sukkur region. He added: “I am quite upset to know that 69 women have been killed in Larkana Range as karis (honour killing),” he said.

Mr Shah directed IG to order his investigators to investigate each and every case of kari/honour killing so that their killers could be brought to book.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to announce a policy that every police officer would have to work in the investigation wing to qualify for the next promotion. “Onward all the police officers, from inspectors to SSPs would be given Annual Confidential Reports on the basis of a portion of their services in Investigation work.”

The chief minister said that he was not happy with the crime report. He directed the Special Branch Adl IG to further strengthen his intelligence work and keep posting the crime situation to the concerned police officers and to him. “We have to work together in a well-coordinated effort to improve the overall law and order situation in the province,” he said, adding he was developing his own system to record crime situations and that would serve as a district-wise database to make police accountable.