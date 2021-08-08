Sindh government eases Covid lockdown restrictions

Markets will be allowed to stay open until 8pm from Monday, the Sindh government has announced.

The decision has been taken amid a decrease in the coronavirus positivity rate in the province.

Following are the new restrictions:

Markets to remain closed on Fridays and Sundays

Dine-out allowed till 10pm

Weddings and other functions only allowed in open spaces

Dine-in at restaurants, shrines and cinemas to remain closed



Board exams to resume Tuesday

All board exams in Sindh, cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown, will resume from Tuesday, August 10.

Matriculation and intermediate students in the province will sit for their exams till Muharram 6.

Schools, colleges, and universities will, on the other hand, remain closed till Muharram 10.

In a meeting on Sunday, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ahmed said that all regular exams will be conducted from August 10 to September 2.

On Saturday, the NCOC had said that the partial lockdown in Sindh, imposed from July 31 to August 8, will be lifted on August 9.

The Sindh government was told to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in Karachi, Hyderabad, and 11 other cities in the province.

The decision was taken after the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi fell from 24.2% to 21.4% this week.

Pakistan is currently battling the fourth wave of coronavirus infections. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,455 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 8%.

