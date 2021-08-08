Sunday, August 8, 2021  | 28 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh government eases Covid lockdown restrictions

Decision comes amid drop in infection rate

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Markets will be allowed to stay open until 8pm from Monday, the Sindh government has announced.

The decision has been taken amid a decrease in the coronavirus positivity rate in the province.

Following are the new restrictions:

  • Markets to remain closed on Fridays and Sundays
  • Dine-out allowed till 10pm
  • Weddings and other functions only allowed in open spaces
  • Dine-in at restaurants, shrines and cinemas to remain closed

Board exams to resume Tuesday

All board exams in Sindh, cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown, will resume from Tuesday, August 10.

Matriculation and intermediate students in the province will sit for their exams till Muharram 6.

Schools, colleges, and universities will, on the other hand, remain closed till Muharram 10.

In a meeting on Sunday, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ahmed said that all regular exams will be conducted from August 10 to September 2.

On Saturday, the NCOC had said that the partial lockdown in Sindh, imposed from July 31 to August 8, will be lifted on August 9.

The Sindh government was told to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in Karachi, Hyderabad, and 11 other cities in the province.

The decision was taken after the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi fell from 24.2% to 21.4% this week.

Pakistan is currently battling the fourth wave of coronavirus infections. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,455 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 8%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.



FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.