Sindh expected to ease Covid restrictions

The government has formed a uniform policy for coronavirus lockdowns in Sindh which will be in line with the federal government’s directives, Karachi’s new administrator, Murtaza Wahab, said Saturday.

In a media briefing after the Covid-19 taskforce meeting with NCOC, he said that the government will issue a notification on Sunday with some restrictions in place. “The decision to block SIM cards proved to be a game-changer.”

People are more worried about their phones than their health, Wahab said, adding that since the last week of July, coronavirus cases in Karachi, and Hyderabad have gone down.

In the last 24 hours, over 200,000 people were immunised against the deadly virus. A drive-thru vaccination facility has been established at the Abdul Khaliq Afghani ground. It will have 12 data entry booths and 12 vaccination booths. The centre will stay open from 4pm to 12am.

The administrator has advised people to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and get vaccinated.

Fourth Covid-19 wave

The number of coronavirus cases in big cities across the country is increasing, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

Approximately 67% positive cases were reported from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Hyderabad.

In Sindh, high flow oxygen occupancy reached 80%. In Karachi, 1,195 patients were in critical care on August 6 and within two days their number increased to 1,210.



Karachi reports 79% of the positive cases in Sindh

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 165 beds have been added to Karachi’s critical care system.

The NCOC revealed hospitals across Pakistan were under pressure. This week, 562 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.

Sindh – 176 patients

Punjab – 159 patients

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 175 patients

Islamabad – 36 patients

Azad Jammu and Kashmir – 13 patients

Balochistan – 4 patients

On average, over 500 patients are being admitted to hospitals every day. Of these, 70% to 80% of patients are in critical care.

