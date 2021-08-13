Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
Sindh court grants Sharjeel Memon permission to travel abroad

PPP leader's name removed from ECL

The Sindh High Court has granted PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon permission to travel abroad. He is being investigated in cases of misusing his authority when serving as the local government minister and purchasing a plot in Karachi cantonment with illegal money. In a hearing on Friday, the court granted Memon permission to travel to the US for 30 days and has bailed him against Rs1 million surety. The leader told the court he wanted to attend his daughter's first day at university in the USA. “I am ready to accept anything against approval of being allowed to travel abroad,” he said. The court's permission is, however, subject to the approval of the National Accountability Bureau. The NAB prosecutor told the court that once the leader leaves, he won't return, adding that the bureau has rejected the appeal. The Sindh High Court had earlier modified its order on placing Memon, his wife, and his mother's name on the Exit Control List. It has directed the interior secretary to remove their names from the list. NAB has filed a reference alleging that Memon has assets worth Rs2.43 billion beyond known sources of income and purchased properties in the name of multiple relatives. The leader has been accused of transferring Rs1.8 million out of the country illegally through Hawala and Hundi as well. On July 6, the Islamabad High Court granted interim bail to the Memon in the Sindh Roshan Programme corruption case till the first week of August. It barred NAB from arresting him as well.
