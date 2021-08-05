Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Sindh cabinet reshuffle: Saeed Ghani appointed information minister

Four ministers, three advisors, 15 special assistants appointed

Posted: Aug 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appointed four new ministers, three advisors, and 13 special assistants in a provincial cabinet reshuffle Thursday.

The ceremony was conducted by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Mohammad Sajid Jokhio, Gianchand Essrani, Syed Zia Abbas Shah, and Jam Khan Shoro took oath as ministers.

Jokhio has been given the portfolio of social welfare, while Essrani will look after the minorities affairs. Shah and Shoro will head the works and services and the irrigation department respectively.

Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Fayaz Ali Butt, and Rasool Bux Chandio were appointed advisors, while 13 special assistants were added to the cabinet too.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah replaced Saeed Ghani as education minister. Ghani has been appointed the new labour and information minister. Qasim Naveed Qamar has been handed the duties as special assistant for the Board of Investment, while Taimur Talpur has been made responsible for the Forests Department. Ismail Rahu will oversee the affairs of the University Board.

Syed Nasir Shah remains the minister for local government, housing and town planning and public health engineering, while Jam Ikramullah Dharejo will look after industries and cooperation.

Aijaz Jakhrani (prison), Manzoor Wassan (agriculture), Fayaz Butt (zakat, ushr and religious affairs), and Rasool Bux Chandio (rehabilitation and relief) have been appointed advisors.

Waqar Mehdi (political affairs and CMIT), Qasim Naveed (investment department and public-private partnership projects), Bungul Khan Maher (wildlife and enquiries and anti-corruption establishment), Tanzeela Umi Habiba (information technology), Liaquat Ali Askani (katchi abadies/human settlement), Sadhumal Surender Valasi (human rights), Sadiq Ali Memon disabilities), and Paras Dero (youth affairs) have been appointed special assistants.

These people will look after district-wise matters in the province:
>Ali Ahmed Jan - District West
>Mohammad Asif Khan - District Keamari
>Salman Abdullah Murad - District Malir
>Iqbal Sandh - District East
>Saghir Qureshi - Hyderabad City
>Arslan Islam Shaikh - Sukkur City  

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
