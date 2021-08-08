Sindh board exams to resume August 10

Inter, matric exams to be held from August 10 to September 2

Schools, colleges closed till Ashura

Govt to meet again on Muharram 8

All board exams in Sindh, cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown, will resume from Tuesday, August 10.

Matriculation and intermediate students in the province will sit for their exams till Muharram 6. Schools, colleges, and universities will, on the other hand, remain closed till Muharram 10.

In a meeting on Sunday, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ahmed said that all regular exams will be conducted from August 10 to September 2.

Students won’t be allowed to bring cell phones inside examination halls. Universities and colleges have been instructed to prepare a single formula to call back students.

Ahmed added that the government will meet again in a week to decide on reopening schools after overseeing the coronavirus infection rate in the province.

Educational institutions were expected to reopen on August 2 but the date has been postponed because of the lockdown imposed by the Sindh government. All malls, public offices, shops, and markets have been closed in the province till August 8 because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Schools across Pakistan reopened on August 2 with 50% attendance.

Earlier this week, Pakistan decided to change its grading scheme for matric and inter students. The country had decided to hold exams on elective subjects only and not for compulsory subjects. It was decided that the marks students receive on their electives, a proportionate of that will be applied to the compulsory subjects and they will be graded accordingly.

The rule will be applied to exams in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.

Sindh govt to lift lockdown

On Saturday, the NCOC said that the partial lockdown in Sindh, imposed from July 31 to August 8, will be lifted on August 9.

The Sindh government has been told to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in Karachi, Hyderabad, and 11 other cities in the province.

The decision was taken after the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi fell from 24.2% to 21.4% this week. Earlier, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said the government will issue a notification on Sunday with some restrictions in place.

Pakistan is currently battling the fourth wave of coronavirus infections. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,455 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 8%.

