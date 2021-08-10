Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Sindh approves ‘death quota’ to help poor families

Children of Gov employees who died before Sept 2002 will not be eligible

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Samaatv

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday (August 10) has approved the death quota.

A meeting of the Sindh Cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sindh, in which deceased quota was approved.

Hires of government employees who died before September 2002 will not be included in it. If the children of the deceased employee are too young, they must notify the relevant agency within two years.

As soon as the child reaches the age of 18, the application has to be submitted under the quota system within three months.

Government employees who are unmarried will be entitled to the quota of their sister or brother.

The CM directed the Secretary Finance to devise a method to continue salaries of the deceased employees till the age of retirement.

He also formed a committee, including Imtiaz Sheikh, Jam Khan Shoro and Murtaza Wahab who will prepare a comprehensive report to propose a financial package for providing immediate financial assistance to the families of the deceased employees.

