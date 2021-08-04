Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Sindh appoints three Karachi administrators, reverts decision the next day

What caused the confusion?

Posted: Aug 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021

The Sindh Local Government Board appointed on Tuesday three DMC administrators in Karachi’s three districts: Korangi, Central and West. The decision was, however, taken back the next day.

The board issued a notification on Wednesday saying that appointment of administrators at the district level has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The now-cancelled notification had taken back the additional charge of DMC administrators from the deputy commissioners of the three Karachi districts. Syed Muhammad Ali Zaidi was appointed Korangi DMC administrator, Nazish Raza Zaidi West DMC administrator, and Faheem Khan Central DMC administrator.

With the notification withdrawn, the administrative charge of district municipal corporations has been handed back to the deputy commissioners.

The Sindh government had decided to give the additional charge to DCs after the tenure of the local government ended in August 2020. The provincial has yet to hold LG elections.

What happened?

Sources in the Sindh government told SAMAA Digital that the decision was taken back because it was taken in haste without taking senior PPP leaders, including the chief minister, into confidence.

They said that the notification was issued by Sindh Local Government Board Secretary Zameer Abbasi on the directives of Sindh LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

“Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his displeasure over the change in the current set up of the municipal corporation and added that it should be reverted,” the source said.

The PPP has always supported the commissionerate system and that is why the party leaders are in favour of running municipal corporations through deputy commissioners.  

Karachi Sindh
 
