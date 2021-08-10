Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Sihala land acquisition case: Court summons reply from Islamabad DC

Hearing adjourned till Sept 6

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court has summoned Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat in the DHA land acquisition case and asked him to submit a written reply in the case.

The case has been filed by two widows claiming that DHA has acquired their 188-kanal land in Sihala.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the DC should explain under what law has the land been acquired.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah appeared in court on the behalf of the federal government. The hearing has been adjourned till September 6.

In July, the court extended the stay on the acquisition process.

The petitioners claimed that land can be acquired in public interest only after the approval of the Capital Development Authority.

