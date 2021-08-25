Sheikhupura robbers rape woman in front of her children

Two men raped a woman in front of her children at her house in Sheikhpura, the police said Tuesday.

Four robbers had broken into a house in Makki 550. They locked all family members in one room.

Two men took one woman to her bedroom and raped her in front of her children.

The suspects also beat up another pregnant woman during the robbery.

The family told the police that the robbers managed to run away with Rs93,000 cash and jewellery.

The police have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

The rape survivor has asked the authorities for justice.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.