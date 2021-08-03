Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Shehbaz, Hamza’s political career to be over soon, says Chohan

Says sugar mills case has exposed their corruption

Posted: Aug 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz are on the brink of disqualification, provincial minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has claimed.

The Punjab provincial minister has said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and his son are badly stuck in the ongoing Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

“The decision is soon to be announced and it will finish Shehbaz and Hamza’s political career,” Chohan told SAMAA TV on Tuesday.

He claimed PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Captain (retd) Safdar Awan still might have chances to escape in their respective corruption cases, but Shehbaz and Hamza do not have that as well.

Shehbaz and his son are accused of opening fake accounts in the name of their employees while the former had been serving as the Punjab chief minister. The accounts were allegedly used to transfer Rs25 billion to the Sharif family.

A Lahore banking court extended their bail till August 16 in the case. Duty Judge Hamid Hussain heard the case Monday.

The hearing started in the morning during which the FIA said that Shehbaz and Hamza’s bail pleas should be dismissed if they fail to appear in court in the next 30 minutes.

The court adjourned that hearing and summoned the PML-N parliamentarians.

They appeared in court in the afternoon and their lawyers submitted a reply to the show-cause notice issued by the FIA.

Hamza told the court that he has declared all his properties to the FBR, adding that not an inch of his properties is undeclared.

Ata-ur-Rehman, who is representing the Sharif family, told media that FIA tried to use “cheap tactics” against his client. “This is what people have to resort to when they know that their case has no merit or evidence.” They wanted the bail petitions to be dismissed on a technicality.

hamza shahbaz PML-N Shehbaz Sharif
 
fayaz ul hasan chohan shehbaz sharif hamza shahbaz ramzan sugar mills case pml-n pti punjab
 

