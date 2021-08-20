Friday, August 20, 2021  | 11 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Shakargarh couple kills two brothers over a donkey: police

They have been arrested

Posted: Aug 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Ten-year-old Shaheer Khan and his teenage brother Shehroz Khan were shot dead by their neighbour on Thursday.

Their father, Ishtiaq Khan, said that they were murdered by their neighbours following an argument over their donkey.

“The neighbours did not want us to tie our donkey in the street outside our house because of its smell,” according to their mother.  

The children were returning home after buying groceries at around 3pm when they were killed, the FIR said.

Ishtiaq said he and his brother were sitting at their house when they heard a commotion in the street. When we came out, we saw that suspects Javed Khan, his wife Aaliya, and their three sons Imran, Irfan and Ali, were standing there with weapons in their hands, he shared.

Imran fired at my son Shehroz which hit him in the stomach and he fell on the ground. After this, Imran and Ali opened fire at 10-year-old Shaheer, the FIR said.

The brothers were moved to the Narowal hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Ishtiaq said a day before their murder the suspects had told Shehroz to not tie his donkey in the street. They even beat up my son and brother-in-law, he added.

The police have registered a case against all five suspects under sections 302, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Javed Khan and his wife Aaliya have been arrested while their sons are still on the run.  

