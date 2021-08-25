Seven suspected terrorists killed in Balochistan

The counterterrorism department (CTD) officers have killed 7 suspected terrorists in the Loralai district of Balochistan, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The CTD conducted an “intelligence-based” operation at a compound in the Kohar Dam area of Loralai.

An exchange of fire ensued and seven terrorists were killed, while three others fled, spokesperson for the anti-terrorism department Balochistan said, according to the statement.

The spokesman said a cache of weapons was recovered from the compound.

Men from the CTD and other security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

Kohar Dam is located between Loralai and Qillah Saifullah cities in Balochistan. It is just a few kilometres from Loralai University.

The is a developing story.