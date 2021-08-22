Seven people die in chaos near Kabul airport: UK

Seven Afghan civilians have died in the chaos near Kabul airport, the British defence ministry said Sunday as thousands of people try to flee the country.

“Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul,” a ministry spokesman said.

The United States and its allies have been struggling to cope with the huge numbers of people trying to get on evacuation flights in the week since the Taliban retook power.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” the spokesman said.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the UK newspaper Mail on Sunday that “no nation will be able to get everyone out” before the US deadline of August 31.

“Perhaps the Americans will be permitted to stay longer and they will have our complete support if they do,” he said.

The airport has been the site of desperate scenes since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, with tens of thousands of Afghans waiting in the heat for hours or even days in a bid to get on an evacuation flight.

Families hoping for a miracle escape have crowded between the barbed-wire boundaries of an unofficial no-man’s-land separating Taliban fighters from US troops and remnants of an Afghan special forces brigade helping them.

Roads leading to the airport have been choked with traffic, and there have been reports of the Taliban or other militants stopping and beating or harassing Afghans trying to flee.

The US, which has taken control of the airport, has repeatedly warned people to stay away unless they are on evacuation lists.

On Saturday it repeated that warning, citing “potential security threats” near the airport gates.

While the Taliban have long been responsible for attacks in Kabul, the Islamic State group is also present in the capital and has carried out devastating attacks.