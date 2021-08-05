Sending remittances to Pakistan now a tap away

Pakistan is one of the largest global remittance markets due to the large Pakistani diaspora living in the UK, Europe, and Canada. However, for many living on the other side, a process full of hassles and exorbitant fees awaits, and sending money is never straightforward.

Taptap Send is an application that aims to make their lives better.

Taptap Send offers an easier way to send money back to Pakistan. It provides a secure, legitimate, and convenient platform that offer some of the lowest rates in the market.

Proving that sending money can be convenient, available at all times, and at great rates, Taptap Send helps people across the UK, Europe, and Canada realise that just because your loved ones are oceans away, your support doesn’t have to be expensive or full of risks.

The increasingly popular money-transfer app is working towards the UN Sustainable Development Goal to help the community connect better by bringing cross-border remittance costs down by 2030.

Taptap Send recently launched e-wallets, which allows users to send money to recipients who prefer to cash out through JazzCash or EasyPaisa vendors, making the app the easiest choice for transfers from UK, Europe, and Canada to Pakistan.

The application is planning to add £5 for UK/Europe and $10 for Canada for your first transfer to celebrate Independence Day up until the 14th of August 2021 – making this remittance about unity, faith, and the wholesome feeling of celebrating our nation’s independence with your family to the fullest!

Try the promo code “SAMAA5” to get £5 or $10 added to your first transfer!

So whether you need to send remittance for emergencies, everyday support, or to celebrate birthdays and Eid with your family, nothing is easier than Taptap Send!