Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Second Test: Pakistan eye early wickets as Windies chase 302

Match is being played in Sabina Park

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan found themselves on top at the end of day three courtesy of Fawad Alam’s unbeaten 124, as they now hope to capitalise on momentum provided by Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf late in the day.

Shaheen removed both openers swiftly and Faheem Ashraf added another to have the home side at 39 for three in reply at stumps.

Edged by one wicket in a thrilling finale to the first Test on the same ground a week earlier, Pakistan’s quest for a series-levelling victory has been frustrated by showers and inefficient covering of the playing square.

All of the second day was lost to showers and a sodden outfield while play did not properly get underway on day three until early afternoon as a damp area at the southern end of the pitch, in line with the bowlers’ run-ups, was a source of concern for the West Indies.

When Faheem bowled Roston Chase it brought in nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph who hung on with Nkrumah Bonner to carry the fight for the West Indies into the fourth day.

West Indies lead the series after winning the first Test by one wicket at the same venue a week earlier.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PAK v WI Pakistan Second Test West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, West Indies, Cricket, PAK v WI, Second Test, PAK v WI news, PAK v WI Updates, 2nd Test,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.