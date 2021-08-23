Second Test: Pakistan eye early wickets as Windies chase 302

Pakistan found themselves on top at the end of day three courtesy of Fawad Alam’s unbeaten 124, as they now hope to capitalise on momentum provided by Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf late in the day.

Shaheen removed both openers swiftly and Faheem Ashraf added another to have the home side at 39 for three in reply at stumps.

Edged by one wicket in a thrilling finale to the first Test on the same ground a week earlier, Pakistan’s quest for a series-levelling victory has been frustrated by showers and inefficient covering of the playing square.

All of the second day was lost to showers and a sodden outfield while play did not properly get underway on day three until early afternoon as a damp area at the southern end of the pitch, in line with the bowlers’ run-ups, was a source of concern for the West Indies.

When Faheem bowled Roston Chase it brought in nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph who hung on with Nkrumah Bonner to carry the fight for the West Indies into the fourth day.

West Indies lead the series after winning the first Test by one wicket at the same venue a week earlier.

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi.