Sunday, August 22, 2021  | 13 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

SBCA warns people against buying ‘illegal portions’, pledges action

10 illegal buildings constructed in Aamil Colony Jamshed Town

Posted: Aug 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has warned people against buying “illegal portions” – small apartments in multi-storey buildings w continue to crop up in Karachi. The SBCA officials announced on Sunday that they would act against 10 such buildings in Jamshed Town.

Builders in the Aamil Colony area of Jamshed Town have recently constructed at least 10 structures housing several portions or apartments, Samaa’s Ali Hafez reported.

The buildings constructed without approval from the building authorities house small two-or-three-bedroom apartments. Collectively, they are worth tens of millions of rupees but not an inch of the structures is legal, Hafez says.

The apartments will be sold to unsuspecting citizens who

risk losing their hard-earned money and there is no one to stop or question the

builders, Hafez’s said in his report that went on air on Samaa TV.

SBCA promises action

Shortly after the illegal structures were flagged by Samaa TV, the SBCA jumped into action. It announced that an “operation” would be launched against illegal buildings in Aamil Colony Jamshed Town.

SBCA spokesman Farhan Qaiser said they were grateful to

Samaa for pointing out the illegal constructions.

He said people must not buy “illegal portions” anywhere in the city and, instead, inform the SBCA about unlawful structures.

Risk to lives

The unsanctioned buildings usually follow poor designs and may become a risk for lives in the event of an earthquake, experts warn.  Often raised on 100-or-200-yard plots, these projects also lack basic amenities.

On the other hand, builders willing to launch proper housing projects have found it difficult to get their plans approved by the authorities as the culture of red-tapism alienates many of them from Karachi.

Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) leaders have warned that the situation will lead to Karachi people living in illegal houses and the number of katchi abadis (slums) will increase.

Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.