Tuesday, August 3, 2021
HOME > News

Ring Road scam: Former Rawalpindi commissioner seeks bail

NAB told to submit case record by August 6

Posted: Aug 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Former Rawalpindi commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood went to a Lahore court Tuesday seeking bail in the Ring Road scam case. "I'm not involved in any sort of corruption, neither have I stolen a single penny," he told the court. "The case has been filed with the intent to harass me." Mahmood's petition stated that the federal government is taking revenge on him in the name of "retaliatory action" against politicians for disobeying "illegal orders". Judge Raja Muhammad Arshad has instructed NAB's anti-corruption department to submit a detailed case record by August 6. The hearing has been adjourned. Ring Road scam A fact-finding committee of the Punjab government in its report earlier this year said that the map of the project was changed to benefit a few housing societies. The report was forwarded to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafiq. Following this, NAB ordered an inquiry. It claimed Captain (retd)Mehmood and Tabish unlawfully paid Rs23 million to acquire land for the road, according to the report. They facilitated a well-known family of Sangjani in doing so. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had also accused two cabinet members of their involvement in the matter through the re-allotment of land for the Ring Road project. The bureau claimed that the change in design benefitted many housing societies too.
Former Rawalpindi commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood went to a Lahore court Tuesday seeking bail in the Ring Road scam case.

“I’m not involved in any sort of corruption, neither have I stolen a single penny,” he told the court. “The case has been filed with the intent to harass me.”

Mahmood’s petition stated that the federal government is taking revenge on him in the name of “retaliatory action” against politicians for disobeying “illegal orders”.

Judge Raja Muhammad Arshad has instructed NAB’s anti-corruption department to submit a detailed case record by August 6. The hearing has been adjourned.

Ring Road scam

A fact-finding committee of the Punjab government in its report earlier this year said that the map of the project was changed to benefit a few housing societies. The report was forwarded to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafiq.

Following this, NAB ordered an inquiry. It claimed Captain (retd)Mehmood and Tabish unlawfully paid Rs23 million to acquire land for the road, according to the report. They facilitated a well-known family of Sangjani in doing so.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had also accused two cabinet members of their involvement in the matter through the re-allotment of land for the Ring Road project.

The bureau claimed that the change in design benefitted many housing societies too.

NAB Rawalpindi ring road scam
