Sunday, August 29, 2021  | 20 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rawalpindi men arrested for raping, blackmailing teenager

FIR registered, police collect DNA samples

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Listen to the story
The Rawalpindi police arrested two men for raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old girl in Kallar Syedan Sunday afternoon. According to the police, on August 19, the suspects, identified as Irshad and Mehran, abducted the teenager. "Irshad raped her at gunpoint, while Mehran filmed the crime," the investigation officer said. The men have been blackmailing the survivor with the video for money and are threatening to upload it on multiple social media platforms. On August 27, the teenager filed a complaint at the Kallar Syedan police station after which the suspects were arrested during a raid. Their DNA samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory. The teenager's medical tests have corroborated the rape. An FIR under sections 376 [Punishment for rape] and 298 [Sale, etc., of obscene books] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. You might want to read: Blame the rape victim, but what are you telling men? Pakistan’s rape laws Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions: Against her willWithout her consentWith her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurtWith her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; orWith or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age. The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Rawalpindi police arrested two men for raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old girl in Kallar Syedan Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, on August 19, the suspects, identified as Irshad and Mehran, abducted the teenager. “Irshad raped her at gunpoint, while Mehran filmed the crime,” the investigation officer said.

The men have been blackmailing the survivor with the video for money and are threatening to upload it on multiple social media platforms.

On August 27, the teenager filed a complaint at the Kallar Syedan police station after which the suspects were arrested during a raid. Their DNA samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory.

The teenager’s medical tests have corroborated the rape.

An FIR under sections 376 [Punishment for rape] and 298 [Sale, etc., of obscene books] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

You might want to read:

Blame the rape victim, but what are you telling men?

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

 
rape Rawalpindi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
rape, Rawalpindi rape,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
SBCA warns people against buying 'illegal portions', pledges action
SBCA warns people against buying ‘illegal portions’, pledges action
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.