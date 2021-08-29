Rawalpindi men arrested for raping, blackmailing teenager

The Rawalpindi police arrested two men for raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old girl in Kallar Syedan Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, on August 19, the suspects, identified as Irshad and Mehran, abducted the teenager. “Irshad raped her at gunpoint, while Mehran filmed the crime,” the investigation officer said.

The men have been blackmailing the survivor with the video for money and are threatening to upload it on multiple social media platforms.

On August 27, the teenager filed a complaint at the Kallar Syedan police station after which the suspects were arrested during a raid. Their DNA samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory.

The teenager’s medical tests have corroborated the rape.

An FIR under sections 376 [Punishment for rape] and 298 [Sale, etc., of obscene books] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.