Rawalpindi factory fire rages on even after 24 hours

A fire that broke out at a diaper factory in Rawalpindi's Rawat continued to rage even after 24 hours.

Reports suggest that the fire started following a chemical spill at the factory but the exact cause has yet to be ascertained.

Twenty-three fire trucks have arrived at the site to control the blaze but the firefighters have been facing difficulties because of water shortage.

The two-storey building is beginning to deteriorate, and material worths millions of rupees has been burnt completely.

The rescue team has said that it would take them four more hours to douse the flame.

The roof of the first floor of the building has collapsed.