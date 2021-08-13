Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Rawalpindi district: Smart lockdown imposed in 28 more areas

Entry, exit points sealed till August 28

Posted: Aug 13, 2021
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Photo: Online/File

The Punjab Health Department has imposed smart lockdown in 28 more areas of Rawalpindi district to curb the spread of coronavirus.

  • The areas where lockdown has been imposed include:
  • Airport Road
  • Peshawar Road
  • Chaklala
  • Bahria Town
  • Sadiqabad
  • Wah Cantt
  • Pirwadhai.

Primary Health Secretary Sarah Aslam issued a notification saying that a smart lockdown has been placed due to the rising cases of coronavirus.

The entry and exit points of the areas under smart lockdown have been sealed. The restrictions will remain in place till August 28, 2021.

Must Read: NCOC releases special guidelines for Muharram gatherings, processions

During the lockdown, people won’t be allowed to leave their houses except for emergencies. Grocery shops, dairy shops, pharmacies and hospitals in the areas will remain open.

A ban has, however, been imposed on gatherings, pillion-riding and public transport. Shops, malls and businesses will remain closed.

Earlier, on August 11, the Punjab government imposed smart lockdown in 100 areas of the district.

Punjab reported the first two new Eta variant cases on August 7 during the fourth wave of coronavirus.

NCOC guidelines to avoid exposure to new variants

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

  • Sanitize hands more often
  • Wear a mask
  • Avoid public gatherings
  • Get vaccinated as soon as possible
  • Avoid meeting people with symptoms
  • Avoid unnecessary travel

Delta variant

Most of the cases reported in Sindh and Punjab are of the Delta variant. The new strain, first traced in India, is highly transmissible and lethal.

The Delta variant appears to cause severe symptoms such as:
• Stomach pain
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Loss of appetite
• Hearing loss
• Joint pain

Other symptoms include skin rash, change in the colour of toes, sore throat, shortness of breath, as well as loss of smell, diarrhea, headache, and runny nose.

