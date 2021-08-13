Rawalpindi district: Smart lockdown imposed in 28 more areas

The Punjab Health Department has imposed smart lockdown in 28 more areas of Rawalpindi district to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The areas where lockdown has been imposed include:

Airport Road

Peshawar Road

Chaklala

Bahria Town

Sadiqabad

Wah Cantt

Pirwadhai.

Primary Health Secretary Sarah Aslam issued a notification saying that a smart lockdown has been placed due to the rising cases of coronavirus.

The entry and exit points of the areas under smart lockdown have been sealed. The restrictions will remain in place till August 28, 2021.

During the lockdown, people won’t be allowed to leave their houses except for emergencies. Grocery shops, dairy shops, pharmacies and hospitals in the areas will remain open.

A ban has, however, been imposed on gatherings, pillion-riding and public transport. Shops, malls and businesses will remain closed.

Earlier, on August 11, the Punjab government imposed smart lockdown in 100 areas of the district.

Punjab reported the first two new Eta variant cases on August 7 during the fourth wave of coronavirus.

NCOC guidelines to avoid exposure to new variants

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

Sanitize hands more often

Wear a mask

Avoid public gatherings

Get vaccinated as soon as possible

Avoid meeting people with symptoms

Avoid unnecessary travel

Delta variant

Most of the cases reported in Sindh and Punjab are of the Delta variant. The new strain, first traced in India, is highly transmissible and lethal.

The Delta variant appears to cause severe symptoms such as:

• Stomach pain

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Loss of appetite

• Hearing loss

• Joint pain

Other symptoms include skin rash, change in the colour of toes, sore throat, shortness of breath, as well as loss of smell, diarrhea, headache, and runny nose.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.