Rawalpindi cleric accused of raping 16-year-old arrested

The Rawalpindi police have arrested the prime suspect, identified as Mufti Shah Nawaz, in the rape and assault case of a 16-year-old girl at a madrassa in Pir Wadhai.

“The suspect was arrested Monday night but was granted bail,” the investigation officer said. He was presented in court on Tuesday where further sections of the Pakistan Penal Code were added to the FIR and Mufti Nawaz was arrested again.

Duty Civil Judge Nausheen Zartaj has instructed the formation of a joint investigation team. The court was told that the teenager’s medical reports have proven rape.

The judge has instructed the police to collect DNA samples of the cleric and sent them to the laboratory.

Mufti Nawaz’s wife Ishrat Bibi, who was detained for interrogation, has been granted interim bail till August 30.

Earlier in the day, the court granted bail to the suspect’s brother, nephew, and co-worker against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The survivor and her family have complained that the suspects are threatening them.

According to the FIR, the victim’s father said his daughter was a student at the madrassa for the last seven years. He said that the madrassa management called him on the day of the crime and requested him to pick her up as she had fainted.

When she regained consciousness she informed her father that the principal had been trying to harass her for the last five to six months but she always managed to avoid him. She said he had also been threatening her that if she told anyone about it, he would kill her.

The FIR stated that one of the teachers of the madrassa took her into the principal’s room where he attempted to sexually assault her. However, when the victim resisted, she was assaulted by both the teacher and principal.

The victim’s father claimed that she fainted after being given medicine and then did not remember what happened to her afterward.

Charges under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIR.