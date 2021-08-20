Rashid Minhas Shaheed: PAF’s lone Nishan-e-Haider recipient

August 20, 1971, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas was taxiing towards the runway in his T-33 aircraft on a routine training flight. He was about to initiate the take-off run when Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman, an instructor pilot, signalled him to stop and climbed into the instructor’s seat.

On 5Oth Martyrdom anniversary, we remember with reverence, bravery & supreme sacrifice of National Hero Pilot officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e -Haider. In line of duty, Pilot offr Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of Pakistan Air Force defending the motherland. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 19, 2021

The Lockheed Martin made trainer jet took off and turned towards India.

This was the time when the situation in then East Pakistan was tense with Mukti Bahni actively challenging the writ of the Pakistani state and fighting against the country’s armed forces.

Soon after the take-off, the 20-year-old radioed the PAF Base Masroor to inform his instructor had hijacked the plane. Upon the air traffic controller’s request, he resent the message and confirmed the hijacking.

With Matiur Rahman having taken complete control of the aircraft, Rashid Minhas did the only thing within his control: he forced the jet to crash.

The trainer was only 32 miles from the Indian border when it crashed. The young pilot sacrificed his life and did not allow the jet to be taken to India.

Later, the investigation showed that Rahman intended to defect to India to join his compatriots in what Bangladeshi call the Bangladesh Liberation War and what Pakistanis consider an unfortunate event that led to the breakup of the country.

In March 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi admitted that India was behind the events of 1971.

Minhas was awarded Nishan-e-Haider, the highest military award. To date, Rashid Minhas is the only Pakistan Air Force to have received Nishan-e-Haider.

Born on 17 February 1951 in Karachi, Rashid Minhas was only 20 and a half years old when he embraced martyrdom.

In his memory, the Pakistan Air Force base at Kamra was renamed PAF Base Minhas, often called Minhas-Kamra.

What is Nishan-i-Haider

Nishan-e-Haider is the highest military award in Pakistan. It is awarded to members of the Armed Forces who have performed acts of the greatest heroism and shows valour of the highest order.

The award is conferrable on all ranks and has been given post-humously so far.

Recipients of Nishan-e-Haider

Hilal-Kashmir

Hilal-e-Kashmir is the highest military gallantry award of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. It is an equivalent of Nishan-e-Haider

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.