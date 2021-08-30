Ranger’s personnel killed ‘resisting robbery’

Unidentified armed men shot dead a sepoy of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Karachi’s Liaquatabad on Sunday night.

District Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza Tabbasum told SAMAA Digital that Sepoy Irfan Siddique and a constable of Karachi Police were heading towards Nazimabad when armed men attempted to robe them

During the mugging attempt, the suspects recovered a weapon from possession of the Rangers personnel. The armed men opened fire on him and fled.

SSP said that the Rangers sepoy and the policeman were in civvies when the muggers stopped them.

It seems that armed men shot dead Rangers personnel for resisting the robber, he said.

A contingent and Rangers, besides the police, arrived at the crime scene to investigate.