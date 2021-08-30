Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Sindh on August 31

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall across Sindh on August 31, in what is being called the monsoon of 2021.



According to the Met office, rainfall and thunderstorms across Sindh, including Karachi, Tharparkar, Umerkot and other districts, will be expected to start from August 31 and last till September 3. The Met office warned of occasional stormy breezes during this time period.

The Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a weather alert in light of the expected monsoon rains in Sindh.

It has advised all authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The notification stated that billboards and hoardings should be secured or removed given that thunderstorms and high winds are expected. Last year, when the fourth spell of monsoon began in Karachi, two motorcyclists were injured after a billboard collapsed on them near Metropole Chowrangi. One of the injured men was a 65-year-old who sustained multiple fractures and a head injury.