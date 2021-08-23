Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September

Rains are likely to start in Sindh after August 31

Monsoon rain is expected in multiple areas of Karachi in the first week of September, even though predictions were for the end of August.

“No heavy rain is expected in this week but it is expected in early September," Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV on Monday morning.

The expectation is that the rains are likely to start in Sindh after August 31, and may extend to Karachi, he added.

The

city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 35 degrees centigrade, while the

maximum temperature will be 36 degrees.

He said that there has been light rain in Umerkot and Tharparkar for the last few days. That spell is limited and has stopped after reaching Rajasthan.

He predicted it would not be terrible like last year.

The Pakistan Met Department has forecast more rain this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.

