Qureshi tells India to play positive role in Afghanistan crisis

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India should play a positive role in defusing the current situation in Afghanistan.

Appearing in Samaa TV’s morning show Naya Din, Qureshi said that New Delhi should visibly act in a responsible manner.

He went on to say that Narendra Modi-led country should not play the role of a spoiler while the world unites for peace in Afghanistan.

Foreign minister, speaking about his meeting with Taliban officials, said the two parties will discuss approaches for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He will share his point of view with the delegation and their suggestions will be taken into account.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has called an urgent meeting of the National Security Council on the emerging situation in Afghanistan, said that officials will discuss the situation before presenting their position.

Upcoming months crucial for Pakistan: Shaikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed has said Pakistan has no intention of getting involved in any conflict.

Appearing in Samaa TV’s morning show Naya Din, the minister reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment that Pakistan’s soil will not be used for a war against any state.

Ahmed added that next three to four months are important for Pakistan as Islamabad will be under pressure regarding the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

The interior minister said the country can get itself out of this situation if they boldly face the challenges. He added peace was Pakistan’s only agenda.

The minister told the audience that Taliban had decided not to hand over Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden’s body as well. The country then made a mistake by allowing the use of an air base to the United States in Jacobabad.

He said that world politics is based on safeguarding national interests during this time and states move forward because of the opportunities.

He added that Afghanistan will be facing many situations including the threat of Daesh.

