Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Qureshi says ‘inclusive political settlement’ key to peace in Afghanistan

He was discussing Afghan situation with US secretary of state

SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said an inclusive political settlement is an ideal strategy to move forward as tensions continue to escalate in Afghanistan.

He was discussing the chaotic situation unravelling in the country with the United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a telephonic conversation.

“The Foreign Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective noting the significant change in the situation within a short span and the avoidance of violence,” Foreign Office’s press release read. “He stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward.”

It added: “Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.”

The ministry stressed that continued economic engagement between the US and Afghanistan was necessary.

He briefed Blinken on Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media persons and others.

Qureshi, speaking on Pakistan-US bilateral relations, underlined Pakistan’s commitment for broad, long-lasting and sustainable ties on the basis of peace, economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

The Foreign Minister and Secretary of State agreed to remain in close contact to promote the shared objectives.

