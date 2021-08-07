Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Quetta court instructs police to register complaint against CM Khan

Opposition's petition has been approved

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

An additional sessions court in Quetta has approved the request to register a case against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan and former Operation SSP Ahmed Mohiuddin Baloch for their role in the rioting outside the provincial assembly before the budget session on June 18.

Three petitions were filed by the members of the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly.

Sessions Judge-1 Afzal Kakar has instructed the Bijli Road SHO to register a case against the government representatives under Section 154 (information in cognisable cases) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The first request by MPA Sana Baloch claimed that the police officials, on the orders of Balochistan CM, beat up MPAs Akhtar Hussain Langove, Malik Nasir Ahmed, Nasrullah Zairy, and Ahmed Nawaz Kurd with sticks and butts of Kalashnikovs.

Related: Opposition lawmakers ‘attack’ Balochistan Assembly ahead of budget

The “motive behind the incident was that the united opposition had demanded from the government and Chief Minister that a pre-budget meeting should be held before the presentation of the budget 2021-2022,” the petitioner said.

The applicant went to the Bijli Road police station, lodged an FIR but no action was taken, it added.

The court, however, noted that no evidence has been provided to support these claims and dismissed the plea.

In the second plea, Sana Baloch claimed that an armoured vehicle slammed the gate of the assembly and caused injuries to other members of the assembly as well as MPA Abdul Wahid Siddique.

Sana Baloch claimed that the CM and SSP attempted to murder them, the court said, adding that no “medical evidence has been produced” to support the claims.

The court approved the third plea filed by MPA MPA Abdul Wahid Siddique. He shared that he was standing near the gate when the armoured vehicle slammed into it. Following this, he fell down and fractured his right arm.

MPA Babu Rahim Mengal and MPA Shakeela Dehwar who were standing near the gate were injured too, the court was informed.

The court said that no evidence was presented to suggest that the CM and SSP issued such instructions to the armoured vehicle, but records including the “referral order issued by Al-Shifa Hospital, Islamabad for wrest-joint arthroscopic intraarticular reduction reveal that a cognizable offence has been committed”.

