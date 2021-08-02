Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Punjab schools reopen after summer vacations

Only 50% of students to attend classes

Posted: Aug 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021

Photo: File

All public and private schools in Punjab reopened Monday after their summer vacations.

On July 28, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood instructed authorities to reopen schools with all SOPs in the first week of August.

According to a notification of the education department, only 50% of students shall attend classes on a given day and no student shall come to school for two consecutive days.

In a tweet, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said government teams will be monitoring the situation very closely.

The positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 8.61%. At least 4,800 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, along with 40 deaths.

The government has said that examinations will continue as per schedule. Earlier this year, the federal government decided to hold exams of classes five, eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12. Students of all other grades were passed without exams.

