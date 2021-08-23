Punjab parks authority ordered to increase security for families, women

Punjab Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Zaheer Anwar Jappa has ordered his staff to increase security at public parks for families and women.

He issued the orders after an estimated 400 men took part in a mass assault of a young TikTokker on August 14. The mob spiralled out of control in the Greater Iqbal Park at Minar-e-Pakistan, creating a national outcry against such violence in public spaces and dividing opinion down gender lines.

The PHA has increased security at three major public parks: Allama Iqbal Park, Potohar Park and Rawal Road Park.

The Dolphin police and PHA additional guards have been deployed at Greater Iqbal Park.

Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said that guards of private companies would have weapons, wireless sets and motorcycles to patrol PHA parks across the province.

He gave orders that cameras should be installed at parks and the old cameras would be repaired within a month. He said that one day a week for women and families in the parks is being considered, including a separate area for women as well.